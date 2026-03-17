Youth from Rajasthan dies in Iran-Israel conflict; mortal remains reach native village today

Jaipur, March 17 (IANS) Another youth from Rajasthan has lost his life amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel. Vikram Verma (22), a native of Sikar district, was killed in a drone attack in Oman on March 14, and his body reached his village on Tuesday after four days.

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His last rites were performed in a sombre and grief-stricken atmosphere. He belonged to Agloi village in the Khandela area of the district.

Sikar ADM Ratan Kumar confirmed to IANS that a resident of Sikar has died in the Israel-Iran war and his body has reached his village in Khandela.

As Vikram Verma’s body arrived in the village, scenes of deep sorrow unfolded. His father and elder sister broke down in inconsolable grief. People from nearby villages gathered at his home to pay their last respects.

Vikram had gone to Oman on February 23 to work as a labourer with a construction company engaged in road projects.

Shortly before the attack, he had made a group video call to his mother, maternal uncle, aunt, and sister. During the call, he reassured them about his well-being, saying he was receiving meals on time and the work was good. However, he had also expressed concern about the prevailing situation in the region.

Vikram’s father, Banwari Lal, said the family was informed about the incident by a relative who also works for the same company in Oman at a different location.

The company later arranged for the repatriation of Vikram’s body.

Vikram is survived by his parents and three sisters, one of whom is married.

As the sole breadwinner of the family, he had gone abroad in hopes of improving their financial condition.

Earlier, on March 1, Dalip, a resident of Nagaur district, was killed in a missile attack while working aboard a crude oil company’s ship. His family was informed of his death on March 4.

--IANS

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