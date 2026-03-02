Youth empowerment key to govt vision, says Arunachal Dy CM at pre-budget consultation

Itanagar, March 2 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on Monday, highlighted that youth empowerment and preparing the next generation for emerging opportunities remain central to the government's vision.

﻿Chairing a pre-budget consultative meeting with Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the exercise was not a routine formality but a sincere effort to listen to people's voices before finalising the annual state budget.

He said the consultation forms part of the government's annual pre-budget exercise aimed at ensuring inclusive and participatory planning.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein, who holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, said that each year the state government reviews best practices, assesses developmental gaps, and evaluates performance indicators to ensure that investments are strategically aligned with the state's long-term priorities.

He stressed the importance of women's empowerment, strengthening healthcare systems, improving education infrastructure, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and accelerating infrastructure development across districts.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that while Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant progress over the past decade, continuous monitoring, departmental streamlining, and coordinated policy implementation are essential to sustain the growth momentum.

The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat, also deliberated on forward-looking initiatives such as the development of heritage villages and cultural tourism models aimed at preserving the state's rich traditions while generating economic opportunities for local communities.

Chief Minister Mein underscored the need for collective responsibility and close collaboration between government departments and community organisations to ensure holistic and inclusive development.

Expressing appreciation for the constructive suggestions and valuable insights shared by the CBOs, he reaffirmed the state government's commitment to incorporating feasible recommendations into the upcoming state budget.

He reiterated that through unity, shared vision, and coordinated action, Arunachal Pradesh would continue its journey towards greater prosperity and balanced development.

The consultation witnessed active participation from organisations including the Arunachal Indigenous Tribal Forum (AITF), Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), Galo Welfare Society (GWS), Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), Tanii Supun-Dukun (TSD), Tangsa Literary and Cultural Development Society (TLCDS), Wancho Cultural Society (WCS), Tai Khamti Development Society (TKDS), Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), Nocte Welfare Society (NWS), Monpa Mimang Society (MMS), All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS), Sajolang Elite Society (SES), All Bogun-Khowa Society (ABKS), and other representatives of community-based organisations.

