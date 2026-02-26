Youth Congress workers' act at AI summit disgraceful: CM Saini in Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday informed the Assembly that the act of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at the India AI Summit in New Delhi has brought disgrace to India on the global stage and is highly condemnable.

Speaking during the Budget session, the Chief Minister said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a world-class AI Summit was organised, drawing participation from across the globe.

However, the "indecent" acts of the Youth Congress workers at the event embarrassed the country internationally, the CM said.

He said as this era belonged to artificial intelligence (AI), the state government had announced in the previous budget that two AI hubs would be established in Gurugram and Panchkula.

Responding to a question, state Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the government is actively strengthening healthcare services across the state.

The scheme provides approximately 2,694 treatment packages covering surgical procedures, daycare treatments, medicines and diagnostic tests.

She said till February 20 the total number of active Ayushman cards in the state stood at 1,38,47,905 and under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Scheme, all 2,694 treatment packages were made available. Also, any treatment packages not included in these packages are booked under an “unspecified” category empaneled hospital and processed accordingly.

She further stated that from November 2022 to February 17, 2026, the total number of treatments under the Ayushman scheme in the state reached 14,28,872. And hospitals were reimbursed Rs. 2,010,33,66,180 for these treatments as per the claims processed.

In another question, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa said the Chief Minister is committed to ensuring ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jaal’ tap reaches every household.

In line with this vision, the department is working continuously to ensure the provision of drinking water in newly developed regular colonies.

The minister was responding to a question of Geeta Bhukkal. He said recently drinking water supply plans for 25 regular colonies in Jhajjar have been prepared and estimates for these projects have also been completed.

The minister said nine villages of the Jhajjar constituency, including Jhajjar city, canal-based drinking water supply schemes are providing water according to prescribed standards.

In another question, Development and Panchayats Minister Krishna Lal Panwar said due to population growth in rural areas the government has granted the status of 'Mahagram' to villages with over 10,000 residents.

These Mahagrams are being provided with urban-style sewerage systems and essential infrastructure to improve the quality of rural life, Panwar said.

He said in the main lanes of Julana-Shadipur market, waterlogging occurs due to blockages and obstructions in the existing drains. To find a permanent solution, the government has formed an inter-departmental committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad of Jind.

