Youth Congress announces 'Sansad gherao’ demonstration today over India–US trade deal

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has announced a 'Sansad Gherao' protest on Monday, alleging that the Centre’s recently announced trade agreement with the United States could adversely affect India’s economic interests.

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The protest will be led by IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib and is expected to witness participation from Youth Congress workers from various parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference in the national Capital, Delhi Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra said earlier that party members from across India would assemble at Jantar Mantar before marching in protest against what they described as the Centre’s policies and the proposed India–US trade deal.

Lakra alleged that the agreement could have serious consequences for key sectors of the economy. According to him, the Youth Congress intends to highlight concerns that the deal might negatively impact farmers and the textile industry while also raising issues related to the country’s data security.

“The protest aims to draw national attention to the potential risks posed by the trade arrangement,” Lakra said, adding that the organisation believes the agreement could undermine domestic economic interests.

He also referred to a previous demonstration by Youth Congress members during the AI Impact Summit, which he described as part of their democratic right to protest.

During that protest held on February 20, several IYC workers reportedly entered the summit venue carrying and wearing white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans related to the India-US trade deal and other issues.

Following the demonstration, IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was detained by authorities for staging a “shirtless protest” at the event. He was later released from Tihar Jail on March 3.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress national secretary and Delhi co-incharge Hevaran Kansana said the organisation is expecting a large turnout for the protest. He added that workers from multiple states are likely to participate in the ‘Sansad Gherao’ demonstration to voice their opposition to the Centre’s policies and the proposed trade deal.

--IANS

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