Youth beaten to death in Bengal's Hooghly for eating three boiled eggs; one held

Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) A youth was beaten to death by members of a local club in the Kamarpukur area of West Bengal’s Hooghly district allegedly for eating three boiled eggs during a social gathering, the police said on Saturday.

The death of the 26-year-old youth has triggered shock and outrage in the locality. The police have arrested one person on charges of murder.

According to police, a social gathering was organised at a club in Kamarhati on Friday on the occasion of the immersion of Jagaddhatri Puja. Later that night, the club members sat down for a community feast -- where the dispute began.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ramchandra Ghoshal (26), a resident of Lahabazar in Kamarpukur, was allegedly attacked by his friends after he ate three boiled eggs instead of the one allotted to each member. An argument broke out over the matter, which later escalated.

When Ramchandra was returning home, another round of scuffle ensued, during which he was allegedly beaten to death.

As per local sources, Ramchandra -- the only son of Tarak Ghoshal -- was a member of a neighbourhood club. Police said Raju Maiti, one of the accused, took the victim to the Sridham waiting room in Kamarpukur after the assault and left him there.

Locals later found Ramchandra lying unconscious and rushed him to the Kamarpukur Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, police deployment was strengthened in the area to prevent any further tension.

"The main accused has been arrested and is being interrogated to identify others involved in the attack. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway," said a senior officer of the Hooghly district police.

Local residents expressed shock and anger over the murder, calling it a senseless act over a trivial issue. They also criticised the police, pointing out that a police outpost is located just a few meters from the spot where the altercation broke out.

They further claimed that despite the installation of multiple CCTV cameras in the area for 24-hour surveillance a few months ago, such a crime still occurred, raising questions about local law enforcement.

