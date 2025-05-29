Youth arrested for stabbing in Bengal madrasa had killed his parents

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) Humayun Kabir, an engineer by profession, who was arrested at Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after stabbing four people in a local Madrasa, had killed his parents a day earlier, said officials.

Kabir had attacked people within the madrasa premises late Wednesday evening.

It has come to light now that he had killed his parents at Memari in East Burdwan district on Tuesday night, and their bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning.

Kabir, who had fled after killing his parents, travelled from Memari to Bangaon, where he rushed into the madrasa premises and stabbed four persons.

The investigating officials from Memari had contacted their counterparts in Bangaon, informing them about the sequence of events. A team of investigators from Memari has also reached Bangaon.

Although the Bangaon police had claimed that the arrested accused is mentally unstable and there is no communal angle behind the mishap, questions have surfaced on what exactly prompted him to travel around 110 kilometres from Memari to Bangaon and then stab the four persons in the madrasa.

Questions are also surfacing on why, after his arrest, a huge mob attacked the Bangaon Police station and tried to snatch away the accused from police custody. The locals believe that unless the accused had acquaintances at Bangaon, such a huge crowd couldn't assemble at such short notice in front of the Bangaon police station and try to snatch him away.

On Wednesday night, the Banagaon Police District superintendent, Dinesh Kumar, issued a statement confirming the stabbing incident, the arrest of the accused, and the attempts by a crowd to snatch the Kabir from police custody.

“An incident took place in the Bangaon PS area this evening when a mentally unstable person stabbed 4 persons in a fit of rage. Police promptly reached the spot and arrested the accused person. Subsequently, a group of agitated mob reached the police station and attempted to snatch the arrested person from police custody and also attempted to vandalise the reception desk. Police dispersed the mob forthwith and arrested 10 persons. Raids are on to apprehend others who were involved in the attempted violence at the police station,” the statement issued by Kumar read.

At the same time, Kumar categorically mentioned that there was no communal angle behind the incident and cautioned that rumour-mongers would be sternly dealt with as per the law.

--IANS

src/dpb