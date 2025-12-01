Your beautiful hills, rich biodiversity add so much to India’s diversity: Rahul Gandhi on Nagaland Statehood Day

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day and said that the state’s beautiful hills, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures contribute significantly to India’s diversity.

Rahul Gandhi took to his social media 'X' and said, “Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland! Your beautiful hills, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures add so much to India’s diversity. May Nagaland keep growing in a sustainable way and achieve even greater success. Let us all help preserve its unique heritage."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day and expressed hope that the northeastern state continues to advance on the path of prosperity and progress.

Taking to X, he said, "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day. The glorious Naga culture, rooted in service, courage and compassion, is widely admired. The people of Nagaland have distinguished themselves across many fields. May the state keep moving ahead with prosperity and progress in the years ahead."

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also shared his wishes on social media on the Statehood Day.

"We honour our leaders who safeguarded our rights & identity, the visionaries who shaped our future. Let us work together for a prosperous, inclusive, & sustainable Nagaland, reaffirming our commitment to its progress & well-being," Rio posted on X.

Nagaland was officially recognised as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima declared as its capital.

The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, passed by Parliament, paved the way for its statehood.

After India's independence in 1947, the Naga territory remained part of Assam, but a strong nationalist movement soon took shape, demanding political union of the Naga tribes, with extremist groups calling for complete secession from the Indian Union.

In 1957, the Naga Hills region of Assam and the Tuensang frontier division were merged into a single administrative unit under direct control of the Government of India.

By 1960, it was resolved that Nagaland would become a constituent state of the Indian Union. Nagaland achieved full statehood in 1963, and a democratically elected government assumed office the following year.

Coinciding with the Statehood Day celebrations, the ten-day Hornbill Festival began once again, bringing all major Naga tribes together to display their living traditions through folklore, music, crafts and cuisine.

--IANS

jk/dpb