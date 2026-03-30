Young legislators from MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh gather in Bhopal for parliamentary training

Bhopal, March 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav encouraged young legislators to study deeply, maintain discipline and work with a positive approach for the development of their constituencies.

Read More

He was addressing a training programme for young legislators that began on Monday at the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (Assembly).

The two-day 'Youth Legislators Conference' has brought together MLAs aged 45 years and below from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister highlighted the rich democratic traditions of India and called upon young legislators to play an active role in building a developed India by 2047.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to young MLAs to maintain dignity in the House, study diligently and contribute meaningfully to legislative proceedings.

He welcomed the participants and said the conference is not just a formal event but a serious effort to shape the future of Indian democracy.

Addressing the gathering, senior legislator, minister for urban development Kailash Vijayvargiya shared valuable insights from his four decades of parliamentary experience. He pointed out that you cannot address all the problems of everyone. He stressed the importance of maintaining a responsive and professional office, using modern technology, showing humility, and balancing party loyalty with public service.

He advised young MLAs to focus on long-term image-building rather than short-term publicity and urged them to remain positive on social media.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar stressed the need for student elections.

The programme, organised under the aegis of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region Zone-6), aims to strengthen parliamentary traditions, enhance legislative skills and prepare young lawmakers for the challenges of nation-building.

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and senior officials from all three states.

The programme started with the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. The conference will discuss two major themes -- the role of young legislators in strengthening democracy and preparations for a developed India by 2047.

Around 45 young MLAs from the three states are participating in the programme. This initiative is being seen as a significant step towards capacity-building of the next generation of lawmakers and promoting healthy parliamentary practices in Indian democracy.

--IANS

sktr/dpb