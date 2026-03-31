Young legislators conference concludes in Bhopal; RS Dy Chairman Harivansh asserts India's century ahead with youth power

Bhopal, March 31 (IANS) The two-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region, Zone-6) conference for young legislators from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan concluded here on Tuesday at the Madhya Pradesh Assembly with a declaration from Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, that India is the world's fastest-emerging economy and is scripting a new history by overcoming challenges effectively.

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He expressed confidence that the 21st century will belong to India if the nation maintains a positive, forward-looking mindset.

Singh recalled Swami Vivekananda's inspiring words that youth have the power to change a nation's history, trajectory, and future.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India @ 2047' can only be realised through the active participation and energy of young leaders.

"India is advancing rapidly on multiple fronts. If this momentum is sustained, we could achieve developed nation status even before 2047," he said, urging legislators to work with dedication and optimism.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the need for young legislators to embody dedication, discipline, and a positive outlook while addressing contemporary challenges.

He administered a pledge to the participants, describing 'Developed India @ 2047' as a collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians rather than a mere government program.

Tomar stressed citizen participation as crucial for strengthening democracy and called for turning development into a mass movement.

He urged the youth to focus on good governance, innovative solutions, and continuous learning, advising them to retain the humble spirit of a student.

Rahul Karad of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association advocated organising such conferences in every State Assembly.

He noted that MLAs act as brand ambassadors of their constituencies and emphasised the transformative role of legislators in shifting societal attitudes.

He also highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), training, and education in modern governance.

Over the two days, around 40 young legislators discussed key themes, including citizen participation in democracy, technology, sanitation, solar energy, quality education, infrastructure, public dialogue, and social welfare.

A legislative journal titled 'Vidhayini', chronicling seven decades of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, was released during the event.

The young legislators also took five-pronged oath, saying: "We pledge to act as an effective bridge between citizens and the government by understanding public concerns, raising them in the Assembly, and formulating transparent, accountable, and people-friendly policies. We will continuously empower citizens through education, technology, and innovation, with special focus on key sectors like education, health, employment, and environment, while ensuring that youth, women, and marginalised sections are brought into the mainstream of development. Despite challenges such as political pressures, resource constraints, and social inequalities, we resolve to work with utmost integrity, dedication, and foresight. We further commit to strengthening our research and analytical capabilities, actively participating in legislative proceedings, and providing dynamic leadership to propel the nation towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'."

The conference was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Singh Patel, former Ministers and speakers, and dignitaries from the three states.

It concluded with the National Anthem and a vote of thanks by Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretary Arvind Sharma.

The gathering underscored the pivotal role of youth leadership in realising Viksit Bharat, fostering innovative governance, and building an awakened citizenry for a stronger democracy.

--IANS

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