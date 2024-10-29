"You cannot shield rot created in SEBI": Congress Chief Kharge accuses PM of protecting SEBI chairman

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Prime Minister of protecting SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch.

In a post on X Kharge wrote, "@narendramodi ji, You cannot shield the rot created in SEBI under the chairperson appointed by you. The continuing barrage of exposes makes her position untenable."

Kharge further accused the Prime Minister of 'destroying the sanctity' of SEBI. "You have destroyed the sanctity of SEBI, India's market regulator, painstakingly created over the years, thereby jeopardising the hard-earned savings of crores of small and medium investors," he added in his post.

Calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter, he wrote, "It also unmasks how you engineered a monopoly for your dear friend Adani. A thorough JPC is required to probe every aspect of this syndicate."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday hit out at the NDA government at the centre, claiming that it was 'protecting' SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, said, "We have another expose regarding SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch today. Rahul Gandhi, through his videos, is questioning what the compulsions of the government are that it is protecting the SEBI chief. Does she blackmail the government? It is not possible for any democratically elected government to continue protecting a tainted individual, especially when there is a smoking gun, evidence out there in the public domain."

Earlier on Monday, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where party leader Pawan Khera can be seen explaining the allegations against the SEBI chairman.

Earlier in September this year, in a joint statement, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch termed the allegations labelled against them in the recent past as "false, incorrect, malicious and motivated."

Madhabi and Dhaval Buch asserted that their income tax returns had been obtained by the accusers illegally and by adopting fraudulent means. (ANI)