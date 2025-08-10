Yogi’s ‘Uttam Pradesh’ vision gathers pace, 'CM dashboard' drives development, governance

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh’s march towards holistic and inclusive growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership is accelerating, with the CM Dashboard emerging as a pivotal tool in ensuring efficiency, accountability, and quality in governance.

Over the past eight years, the state has witnessed a steady expansion of basic amenities and the upliftment of all sections of society, backed by rigorous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms. The CM Dashboard, which tracks public hearings, welfare schemes, and revenue-related works, provides monthly performance reviews for all districts.

Evaluating 109 programmes from 49 departments on multiple parameters, the platform helps identify top-performing districts and ensures timely, quality execution of development projects. According to the July CM Dashboard report, Bareilly emerged as the top-performing district in overall rankings, followed by Shravasti in second place and Shahjahanpur in third.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi attributed the district’s consistent top-five ranking to the CM’s vision of quality-driven and timely development. Lalitpur secured fourth place, Hardoi fifth, and Mainpuri, Mathura, Maharajganj, Ambedkarnagar, and Jalaun completed the top ten.

In the law-and-order category, Rampur claimed the top spot, with Kaushambi in second and Shahjahanpur in third. Other districts in the top ten for law and order performance were Gautam Buddha Nagar, Jalaun, Sambhal, Barabanki, Firozabad, Amethi, and Basti.

Officials say the dashboard has become instrumental in fostering a culture of competitive performance among districts, motivating administrations to focus on efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric service delivery. The system not only highlights success stories but also flags lagging areas, prompting swift corrective action.

With monthly monitoring ensuring that progress aligns with the Chief Minister’s ‘Uttam Pradesh’ vision, Uttar Pradesh continues to set new benchmarks in governance, bridging gaps in development and strengthening law and order across the state.

--IANS

sas/pgh