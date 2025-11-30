Yogi govt highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Lucknow, Nov 30 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has outlined a series of welfare measures aimed at strengthening economic, social and legal security for women, saying its policies under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are designed to extend support "from birth to old age".

According to an official statement, the state has created an integrated framework of schemes covering the girl child's upbringing, nutrition, education, financial independence and social security. The government said allocations in the 2025 state budget reflect a renewed push towards girl-child welfare, marriage assistance and old-age support, signalling continued emphasis on women-centric programmes.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented comprehensive policy reforms to provide economic, social, and legal security to women from birth till old age. The state government has developed a comprehensive framework of programs that provide protection and support since the birth of a girl child to nutrition, economic independence, property ownership, and old age," the statement read.

One of the flagship initiatives highlighted is the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which provides financial assistance at key milestones in a girl’s life, from birth to graduation.

"With government schemes reaching all sections of society in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government is ensuring the holistic development of all. In this regard, the Chief Minister's Kanya Sumangala Yojana, specifically for girls, has been extremely effective, providing financial support for their education and upbringing, providing relief to millions of families," the note read.

Officials said the scheme has eased the financial burden on many low-income families and helped improve enrolment and retention of girls in schools. The government also pointed to the Mass Marriage Scheme, which offers support to economically weaker families during the marriage of daughters.

The statement said the administration is working towards ensuring that “no family faces financial distress due to the birth or marriage of a girl child”. Officials added that the wide reach of welfare schemes in recent years has helped deepen social and economic inclusion in the state.

The government also underlined steps aimed at boosting women's property ownership, calling it a critical tool for long-term empowerment. A one per cent reduction in stamp duty for properties registered in a woman's name -- applicable for transactions up to Rs 1 crore -- has been retained to encourage more women to become land and homeowners. According to the government, the concession is intended to promote financial stability and enhance women’s participation in household asset creation.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has also prioritised property ownership to strengthen women economically. The state is also providing one per cent stamp duty exemption on property registration in the name of women, significantly reducing transaction costs for properties up to Rs 1 crore. This provision not only encourages women to become property owners but also provides them with financial security and social respect. The Yogi government believes that when women are financially independent, families and society become stronger together," the statement read.

To support older women and those facing vulnerabilities, the state said it has expanded the coverage of old-age pensions and disability pensions, which provide monthly financial assistance. These benefits, the statement said, are intended to ensure that women “do not feel insecure or neglected at any stage of life”.

Presenting these schemes as part of a continuous support system, the government said Uttar Pradesh is working to build an ecosystem where women have access to protection, opportunities and dignity throughout their lives. It claimed the state’s approach is contributing to stronger families and communities and aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a leader in women-centred policy reforms.

--IANS

pgh/uk