Yogi govt approves Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission, move to open floodgates of opportunities for youth

Lucknow, July 3 (IANS) In a landmark decision, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission.

The mission is expected to open the floodgates of opportunities for states’ youth and generate umpteen employment opportunities not only across the country, but also abroad.

The mission is aimed at providing 1 lakh domestic and 25,000–30,000 overseas private jobs in a year.

Sharing details of the landmark decision, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna told mediapersons that 30 proposals were approved, including this transformative employment initiative.

The visionary move by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to empower the youth of Uttar Pradesh, while positioning the state as a global human resource hub.

Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar shared that the Employment Department was helping unemployed youth through Rozgar Melas and employers but with this launch, the youth will get access to both domestic and international job markets. He added that the mission aims to provide jobs to 1 lakh youth in India and 25,000–30,000 youth abroad within a year.

He further shared that during earlier times, the state depended on licensed recruiting agents (RAs) for foreign job placements. But with this mission, the government will now have its own RA license, allowing it to send people abroad for jobs directly. He also said that there is a rising demand globally for UP’s skilled workforce -- especially in paramedical, nursing, driving, and technical fields. This mission will help tap into that potential.

In another major decision, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the construction of a controlled-access Greenfield Link Expressway connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway. The six-lane expressway, which can be expanded to eight lanes in the future, will span approximately 49.96 km. The project will be built on the EPC model and is estimated to cost Rs 4,775.84 crore, fully funded by the state government.

Once completed, the link will significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time between major cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ghazipur. Importantly, it is expected to ease traffic congestion in Lucknow.

