Yogathon ignites spirit of wellness on International Day of Yoga in New Delhi

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The spirit of wellness, unity, and holistic health was on full display at the Fit India Cult Yogathon, held at the Cycling Velodrome, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday under the umbrella of the Fit India Movement. The event was graced by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, who spoke about the significance of yoga as India’s ancient wisdom with universal relevance.

The event drew an enthusiastic mix of yoga practitioners, sportspersons, celebrities, and citizens, all coming together to celebrate yoga as a way of life.

Organised in collaboration with Cult Fit, the Yogathon aimed to encourage people of all ages to integrate yoga into their daily routines as a path to mental clarity, physical strength, and emotional well-being.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Yoga is not just a form of exercise but a complete science for a balanced life. Its global acceptance today is a testament to India’s cultural heritage and Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in taking it to the world stage."

Also present was Hari Ranjan Rao, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with other senior officials and stakeholders in the Fit India Movement.

The event was further energised by the presence of leading Indian athletes. Rani Rampal, former captain of the Indian women's hockey team and now a coach, joined the session alongside Priyanka Goswami, India’s acclaimed racewalker. Their participation underscored the integral role yoga plays in enhancing focus, endurance, and recovery in professional sports.

Adding star power to the morning were Bollywood personalities Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Madhurima Tuli, who encouraged participants to embrace yoga not just as a fitness regime but as a lifelong habit for overall well-being.

The Yogathon served as a dynamic platform under the umbrella of the Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which continues to promote fitness as a national priority. Through events like this, the campaign fosters awareness about preventive healthcare and the importance of staying active.

