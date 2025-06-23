Yoga, social interactions key highlights of INS Teg's Mauritius visit

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Apart from performing Yoga on the International Day of Yoga, professional, social, and cultural engagements topped the agenda of personnel of Indian stealth frigate INS Teg during a port call at Port Louis, Mauritius, an official said on Monday.

INS Teg of the Western Naval Command concluded her port call at Port Louis on Sunday as its visit formed part of her operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, the official said.

During the deployment, INS Teg undertook coordinated surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Mauritius in collaboration with the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG) ships and aircraft, strengthening the robust maritime partnership between India and Mauritius.

This joint effort reaffirmed shared commitment to safeguarding the global commons and combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, said an official statement.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Teg, Captain Vikas Guleria, called on senior government and military dignitaries, including Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Suresh Seebaluck, Secretary to Cabinet, Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India, Kan Oye Fong Weng Poorun, Secretary for Home Affairs, and Captain CG Binoop, COMCG.

These high-level interactions contributed to deepening mutual understanding and further strengthening bilateral ties.

As part of capacity-building initiatives and the exchange of Best Practices, NCG personnel were trained onboard INS Teg in firefighting, damage control, bridge and engine room watchkeeping, electrical systems and small arms handling, the statement said.

Live demonstrations, including post-sailing diving checks, were also conducted. Additionally, based on a request from the NCG, a technical team from the ship assisted the crew of CGS Valiant in rectifying a defect and operationalising a diesel generator, it said.

In commemoration of International Yoga Day (IYD) 2025, a joint Yoga session was held on June 21 with approximately 150 participants.

The event brought together dignitaries, including the Commissioner of Police, the High Commissioner of India, NCG personnel, and the crew of INS Teg.

A series of recreational and sports activities, including a trek to Signal Mountain and a friendly volleyball match, was also organised, fostering camaraderie and strengthening cross-cultural bonds.

