Yoga for Humanity: PM Modi leads Global celebration from Visakhapatnam, sets new world record

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The 11th International Day of Yoga was observed as a sweeping celebration of India’s spiritual heritage and global leadership, with Visakhapatnam at its epicentre.

Under the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health", the event witnessed a record-breaking gathering of over three lakh participants performing yoga along a 28-km stretch from R.K. Beach to Bhogapuram, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the celebrations, described the occasion as “India’s dialogue with the soul and collective meditation with the world.”

Addressing the gathering, he remarked: “Yoga brings efficiency in every action. It is not just a practice but a path to inner and outer peace.”

He called upon the global community to embrace yoga not merely as a personal discipline but as a shared responsibility for the well-being of humanity.

On Sunday, he reposted a short film by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on International Yoga Day, showcasing how the world has embraced yoga -- an encouraging sign that people everywhere aspire to live in peace.

Participation reached unprecedented levels. In Andhra Pradesh alone, over two crore people took part in the “Yogandhra Abhiyan".

Among them, 22,000 tribal students completed 22 cycles of Surya Namaskar, earning a place in the Guinness World Records.

Gujarat also stood out, with 2,121 participants performing Bhujangasana in unison.

From the snow-clad peaks of Ladakh to the southern shores of Kanyakumari, and from the deserts of the west to the hills of the northeast, yoga resonated across India.

Armed forces, police units, schools, and community groups took part in synchronised sessions, transforming the day into a nationwide movement.

Differently abled individuals also participated in large numbers, sending a powerful message of inclusion and resilience. The international response was equally spirited.

Yoga sessions were held in over 180 countries, reaffirming its universal appeal.

“Yoga is India’s gift to the world—a message of peace, health, and harmony,” said Prime Minister Modi.

If one recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had forwarded India’s 2014 proposal to the United Nations to recognise June 21 as International Yoga Day, which was adopted within 90 days with support from 177 countries—one of the fastest resolutions in UN history.

“Yoga is not a religion,” he emphasised. “It is the art of living. Let this day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes global policy.”

As dawn broke over the Bay of Bengal, Visakhapatnam stood as a luminous symbol of unity, wellness, and India’s enduring cultural legacy—one breath, one posture, and one world at a time, gifted to the world.

