Yellow alert for two days in Delhi-NCR, rain likely to bring relief from heat

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) for the next two days, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the IMD bulletin, the weather is expected to remain unstable on June 28 and June 29, with rain and thunder likely to occur both during the day and at night. A dip in temperature is also expected, offering some respite from the persistent heat.

On Saturday (June 28), the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate showers are predicted, especially in the evening and night, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Humidity levels will remain high, ranging between 55 and 70 per cent.

The weather activity is expected to intensify on Sunday (June 29), with rainfall likely to occur throughout the day -- in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

The maximum temperature may drop to 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum to around 26 degrees C, offering a noticeable relief from the current heatwave conditions.

Looking ahead, the IMD has not issued any alert for June 30, although cloudy skies and moderate rain are likely. Similarly, July 1 may witness thunderstorms, but no warning has been issued so far.

Intermittent rain and thunder may continue on July 2 and 3, but again, no weather warnings have been issued for these days. Daytime temperatures during this period are expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will likely hover around 26-27 degrees Celsius.

The IMD expects a slight but steady decline in temperature over the coming days, which may bring much-needed relief from the heat and improve air quality levels in the region.

