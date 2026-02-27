Yediyurappa led struggles for Karnataka even in tough times: Pralhad Joshi

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Feb 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday described former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as an indefatigable leader who led continuous struggles and protests for the state, even during the days when the BJP had a limited presence in the state.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised in Yediyurappa’s hometown of Shikaripura to mark his 84th birthday.

Joshi praised the people of Shikaripura for giving the state a strong leader and said the town and Yediyurappa had become synonymous due to his leadership and achievements. He added that Yediyurappa continues to command respect because of his tireless work and public support.

Stating that the BJP has emerged as the world’s largest political party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Joshi said Yediyurappa had played a crucial role in building the party in the state through sustained struggles and grassroots mobilisation.

He expressed hope that the veteran leader would continue to guide party workers and the state for many more years.

Karnataka BJP president and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra said that the credit for serving four terms as Chief Minister, and for nurturing leadership that produced multiple Chief Ministers in the state, goes to Yediyurappa.

Vijayendra said Yediyurappa, born in Bookanakere in Mandya district and who made Shikaripura taluk his karmabhoomi, has served as an MLA for eight consecutive terms, as a Member of Parliament, and as Leader of the Opposition. He said it was the voters of Shikaripura who introduced Yediyurappa to the state and the nation.

He added that leaders representing more than 70 communities who recognised Yediyurappa’s leadership and supported his rise were honoured on the stage during the programme. Vijayendra said Yediyurappa had consistently raised his voice for the poor, farmers, labourers, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other sections of society during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition.

He said Yediyurappa became Chief Minister four times owing to the dedication of lakhs of party workers, the blessings of spiritual leaders and the support of the people of the state.

Vijayendra further stated that Yediyurappa worked to deliver justice to oppressed and marginalised communities during his tenure as Chief Minister and remained committed to farmers’ welfare. He noted that Yediyurappa was the only Chief Minister in the state’s history to take oath in the name of farmers.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol said a larger felicitation programme has been planned in May to honour Yediyurappa, with participation from prominent personalities across the state.

Karjol said Yediyurappa has spent over 50 years in public life, serving as Chief Minister and in other key positions, and has made significant contributions to the development of the state.

He said Yediyurappa implemented several welfare initiatives for farmers and encouraged the education of girl children by establishing residential schools. He also referred to the Bhagyalakshmi bond scheme aimed at supporting girl children.

Karjol added that Yediyurappa introduced incentives for milk production to support farmers and strengthen the rural economy.

Praying for his long life, Karjol said Yediyurappa, who turned 84 on Thursday, should be blessed with good health and continue to guide society for many more years.

MPs B. Y. Raghavendra and P. C. Mohan, former Ministers B. Sriramulu and C. T. Ravi, MLAs, former MLAs, Legislative Council members, seers from various mutts, presidents of over 70 community organisations and party leaders were present at the event.

A video presentation on Yediyurappa’s political journey was also screened.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa offered special prayers at the Huchcharaya Swamy temple in Shikaripura. He later distributed motorised tricycles to persons with disabilities and sewing machines to women.

--IANS

mka/pgh