Wrong message gone across state: JD(U) on Bihar LoP's absence from Winter Session

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Reacting to Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav’s absence from the ongoing Winter Session, JD(U) MP Ramprit Mandal on Saturday said that his absence is sending a wrong message to the people of Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) MP Mandal said, “As I have heard, after his party’s defeat, he went to London — perhaps to hold review meetings there on why they lost in Bihar. Secondly, his wife is Christian, and he might have gone to celebrate Christmas."

He added, “But they should not have gone during the Assembly session. They could have used this important period to raise issues concerning the poor. With all this, a wrong message has gone across Bihar, and people are gradually losing trust in them.”

The Winter Session of the Assembly had five sittings, but Tejashwi Yadav attended only the first two days. After that, he remained absent from the proceedings until the session concluded on Friday.

It is also worth noting that Tejashwi skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government held at Gandhi Maidan on November 20. Reports suggest that he is currently on a family trip to Europe, only weeks after the party’s disappointing performance in the recently held elections.

Speaking on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Mandal said, “India’s relationship with Russia spans over seventy years. Earlier, when Russian presidents visited, they would stay for three or four days. I had hoped that this visit would also be longer to allow more interactions.”

President Vladimir Putin left New Delhi on Friday evening after attending a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. This was his first visit to India in four years. During his two-day visit, he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed key areas of cooperation, including defence, trade and energy. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the two leaders also discussed the proposed Free Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.

In a major development in nuclear cooperation, both sides discussed the possibility of constructing a second nuclear power plant with Russian-designed reactors, with India agreeing to identify a suitable site for the project.

Meanwhile, Russia has also proposed that India localise the production of the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft.

President Putin praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting that India is becoming technologically self-reliant. He said India is pursuing an independent and sovereign policy under PM Modi’s leadership and achieving remarkable results, adding that India’s economy remains one of the fastest-growing globally.

--IANS

jk/rad