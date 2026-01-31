Would reflect inclusive vision: Ruling parties optimistic about Union Budget 2026–27, Oppn cautious

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026–27 on Sunday, leaders from ruling parties expressed optimism and enthusiasm on Saturday, stating that the budget would reflect an inclusive vision and address the aspirations of farmers, youth, women, industrialists, and the poor. In contrast, Opposition leaders said they had little expectations from the budget, accusing the Centre of neglecting several states.

Speaking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the budget would reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

“Tomorrow, the country’s budget will be presented in Parliament. Through this budget, we will see how an inclusive framework is crafted — one that becomes the voice of farmers, youth, women, industrialists, and the poor.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the significant transformations achieved since 2014, including lifting nearly 25 crore people above the poverty line,” he said.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the historic nature of the upcoming budget presentation.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the ninth-consecutive time. The Prime Minister’s vision is to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Economic surveys clearly outline parameters such as growth in manufacturing and agriculture’s contribution to GDP and the strengthening of overall economic indicators.

"As India moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, these benchmarks must be ambitious, and the budget will be framed accordingly,” he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma described the occasion as a symbol of women’s empowerment.

“What could be a stronger example of women’s empowerment than a woman Finance Minister presenting the budget nine times in a row? Prime Minister Modi often speaks about empowering women, and this is a powerful reflection of that vision. While the budget will be presented tomorrow, the Economic Survey has already provided a clear picture of the country’s economic direction,” he said.

Former Cabinet Minister Jai Parkash Dalal said the budget was aimed at achieving the long-term goal of a developed India by 2047.

“This budget is meant for the entire country and is designed to move India towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. It considers all sections of society and does not focus on any one group. It will play a vital role in shaping India’s future progress,” he added.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said correcting regional imbalances was a key priority of the NDA government.

“The unequal distribution of resources has been a major concern, and Prime Minister Modi’s government has addressed this through data-driven policies. Bihar has received nearly 3.5 times more central assistance in the last 11 years compared to the Congress era. The last two Union Budgets have given special focus to Bihar and addressed long-pending issues,” he said.

However, the Opposition remained critical and expressed disappointment ahead of the Union Budget.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said he had “zero expectations” from the budget.

“It has been 12 years, and the Modi government has done nothing substantial for Karnataka. Despite Finance Minister Sitharaman being elected twice from the state, Karnataka has not received any special attention,” he said.

RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari echoed similar concerns, particularly for Bihar.

“What hope does Bihar have? The state has only received announcements during election periods. There has been no special state status, no special package for Patna University, and no recognition for central universities. Bihar has been repeatedly neglected in successive Union Budgets,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, after the presentation of the Budget in the Lower House, a copy of the budget will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. This will be the third Budget of the Narendra Modi government in its third term.

