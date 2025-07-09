Would have surely got Nobel, had anarchy been a category: Virendra Sachdeva's swipe at Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Amid flurry of political reactions over Arvind Kejriwal's Nobel prize pitch for himself, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva mocked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, stating that this could have been entire possible if there were categories like incompetence, anarchy and corruption for receiving the globally esteemed prize.

Delhi BJP chief, pointing to various scams under Kejriwal's watch, including Sheeshmahal and other scams, said that for such misdeeds, prison and not a Nobel prize is the "right reward".

AAP convenor Kejriwal, speaking at an event in Mohali on Tuesday, said that he should "get the Nobel Prize" for being able to work as Delhi CM despite facing immense resistance and "bevy of problems", put up allegedly by the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

He said this while speaking at the release of the Punjabi version of the book 'Kejriwal Model' by senior party leader Jasmine Shah.

Responding to this, Delhi BJP chief said that Kejriwal demanding a Nobel Prize for himself is laughable – it's a crude joke.

"Kejriwal has been spreading anarchy in the country with foreign funds since his youth – his receiving the Magsaysay Award and his links to the American Ford Foundation have always been questionable," he said.

He further said that the people of Delhi were stunned to hear about Kejriwal's desire for a Nobel Prize.

"Kejriwal should know he would definitely get one - if there were categories for incompetence, anarchy, and corruption," he said, taking a derisive taunt at the former Delhi CM.

Sachdeva also listed multiple scams during Kejriwal-led governance in the capital and said that Delhi residents have not forgotten his politics of anarchy and scandals, prevailing over the city's governance.

"Delhi residents also remember the anarchy caused by Kejriwal at the Lieutenant Governor's residence before Republic Day 2014 and Independence Day 2024. But there's no Nobel Prize for those actions either. Delhi has already given its verdict on these matters in February 2025," he further remarked.

--IANS

mr/svn