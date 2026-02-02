World Wetlands Day: DDA chief links floods to land management

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar has highlighted the importance of land management and urban governance in protecting cities from natural disaster like floods.

Speaking at an event organised at the Authority's Yamuna Biodiversity Park (YBP) to celebrate World Wetlands Day on Monday, Saravana Kumar emphasised the DDA's role in removing encroachments from the Yamuna floodplains and developing Baansera and Asita Parks.

The event, organised at YBP's amphitheatre near the restored wetland, aligned with the global theme "Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage".

The DDA Vice Chairman highlighted that wetland conservation is deeply rooted in traditional practices and is not a modern concept.

He noted that nearly 15 per cent of Delhi's geographical area comprises DDA parks, which are accessible to the public, and that the seven Biodiversity Parks developed by DDA in collaboration with Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE) of Delhi University are significantly enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

C.R. Babu, CEMDE Director, said that all rivers originate from wetlands -- whether glaciers, lakes, or ponds -- and stressed that the survival of the planet depends on the restoration and preservation of wetlands.

He added that more than 87 per cent of the world's wetlands were extinct and most of the extant wetlands are highly degraded and non-functional.

Shashank Shekhar, Department of Geology, Delhi University, explained the role of wetlands in maintaining river flow.

He highlighted that Biodiversity Parks developed on floodplains help in regulating nutrient cycling, reduce pollution, and protect rivers from nutrient loading.

Yamini Gupt, Department of Business Economics, Delhi University, shared insights on the economic value of wetlands which are worth $26.4 trillion, exceeding the GDP of many countries.

The event concluded with an award ceremony for the photography competition, organised in collaboration with Delhi University's Rajdhani College.

The participants also took a guided nature trail walk, experiencing YBP's wetlands and observing migratory bird species such as Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail, Great Cormorant, Gadwall, and Teal.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 350 attendees, including students from Delhi University colleges -- SPM College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, School of Business Economics, Zakir Hussain College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, IP College for Women, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Satyavati College, MV College of Education, Mata Sundri College, and Shivaji College -- along with researchers, UPSC aspirants, academicians, journalists, nature enthusiasts, local communities, and DDA officials.

