World sees opportunity in unstoppable India as a responsible partner: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that before 2014, the discussions used to be how India would brace for global headwinds but in the last 11 years, we have defied all odds, coming out of the ‘fragile five’ to rank among the top 5 economies, and are on our way to become the third-largest.

Beginning his much-awaited address at the ‘NDTV World Summit 2025’ here with a ‘Happy Diwali to all’ message, the Prime Minister said India was in policy paralysis 11 years back.

“But India took on every challenge and today, the world respects us,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further stated that there are several roadblocks across the world at the moment, and the topic of the Summit — Unstoppable India — becomes relevant.

The Prime Minister lauded India's growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, saying Google's latest $15 billion investment to make the country a global AI hub “marks a milestone in its growth”.

He stated that India's average growth has been 7.8 per cent.

This week, the merchandise exports data came out, and India's exports have grown by about 7 per cent, said PM Modi.

India’s merchandise exports in September rose 6.75 per cent to $36.38 billion compared to the same month of the previous year, despite the punitive tariffs imposed by the US. The exports in September were also higher on a month-on-month basis than the corresponding figure of $35.1 billion for August.

"S&P upgraded India's credit rating after 17 years. Today, big investments are being made in the green energy and semiconductor sectors. IMF did an upward revision of India's growth. UK PM Keir Starmer came to India with his biggest trade delegation. It showed the world sees opportunity in India. The world sees India as a responsible partner," he added.

“India has proved everyone wrong. Today, world's 50 per cent digital transaction happens in India. India's UPI dominates global digital payments. India performed better than every estimate. This is India's moment," PM Modi highlighted.

