World saw what India is capable of: BJP leader BL Santhosh

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh on Sunday said the world has seen what India is capable of after its successful attack on Pakistan's 11 airbases, which forced its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to call New Delhi.

In a post on X, Santhosh said, "11 airbases bombarded within few mnts brought PAK to dial DGMO, India. This after blocking nearly every attack for 96 hours. World saw what India is capable of."

The 11 airbases he named are: Nur Khan/Chaklala (Rawalpindi), Rafiqui (Shorkot), Murid (Punjab), Sukkur (Sindh), Sialkot (Eastern Punjab), Pasrur (Punjab), Chunian (Radar/Support Installation), Sargodha (Mushaf Base), Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan), Bholari (Near Karachi), and Jacobabad (Sindh-Balochistan).

"With Indian forces attacking Sargodha airfield & Kirana Hills, Pakistan was bound to reach out Indian DGMO. Capacity to penetrate Sargodha airbase without interception has demonstrated the strength of our systems & shallowness of Pak claims," he said in another post.

The Indian armed forces carried out the successful 'Operation Sindoor' against nine high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Following the success, Pakistan, in reaction, tried to attack military installations and civilian areas in India. All the attacks were negated, and the Indian Armed Forces retaliated in equal measure.

From the various media briefings done by the government, it has been shared that several airbases in Pakistan have been destroyed in precision retaliation, with care being taken not to cause civilian damage.

Though the Indian Air Force (IAF) has not shared the exact details of the various attacks that have been carried out in the last few days in retaliation for Pakistan's drone and missile actions, it said the assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor were successfully executed with precision and professionalism, and the operation was still ongoing.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Amit Malviya also posted that India's 90-minute targeted strikes on major Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift in regional military dynamics, and it dismantled Pakistan's ability to maintain air superiority.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, Malviya, who is in charge of the BJP's National Information & Technology Department, said the preemptive and precision attacks dismantled Pakistan's ability to maintain air superiority, coordinate national defence, and project any meaningful counter-response.

He also mentioned 11 Pakistan bases which were attacked and rendered useless. He said each of these bases served a critical function, and its destruction inflicted strategic and psychological damage on the Pakistani military establishment.

Malviya concluded the post saying, "In conclusion, India's swift and coordinated strikes on these airbases delivered a strategic knockout to Pakistan's aerial capabilities."

The dismantling of radar networks, command hubs, and strike platforms left the PAF blind, grounded, and disoriented, he said.

--IANS

sd/dpb