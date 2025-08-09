World Lion Day 2025 to be celebrated in Gujarat sanctuary tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Lakhs of students are expected to join the World Lion Day 2025 celebrations on Sunday at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat, coinciding with the launch of wildlife conservation works amounting to approximately Rs 180 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will lead the celebrations as students join the event through satellite communication across the 11 districts of the Greater Gir Lion Landscape, said an official statement.

During the 2024 celebrations, 18.63 lakh students participated in the event on World Lion Day, it stated.

World Lion Day, celebrated annually on August 10, aims to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of lions worldwide.

In Gujarat, the Asiatic Lion is a unique ecological and cultural treasure, found only in the Saurashtra region.

The Ministry and the state’s consistent efforts under Project Lion and the leadership of the Gujarat government have made significant strides in ensuring the survival and growth of this iconic species.

The grand celebrations of ‘World Lion Day’ will be organised on August 10 across 11 districts of Saurashtra, Gujarat, to promote awareness about the conservation and protection of the ‘King of the Jungle’- the Asiatic Lion.

These majestic animals roam freely in their natural habitat across approximately 35,000 sq. km in 11 districts of Saurashtra. The lion population in Gujarat has increased by 32 per cent since 2020, rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 as per the May 2025 lion population estimation.

The Barda Wildlife Sanctuary spans 192.31 sq. km across Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts. Barda is emerging as a second home for Asiatic Lions.

After the natural migration of lions to the area in 2023, the lion population has grown to 17, including six adults and 11 cubs.

The sanctuary is a significant biodiversity hotspot and a key area for the conservation of Asiatic Lions. Being in the vicinity of the Dwarka- Porbandar-Somnath tourist circuit, the Barda area holds a significant tourism potential.

A safari park in about 248 Ha area is planned to be initiated, for which land has been allocated by the state government. Wildlife conservation works amounting to about Rs 180.00 crore will also be launched at the event.

--IANS

rch/dan