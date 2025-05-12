World has seen India's capability, terrorists will no longer be spared: PM Modi's top quotes

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined India’s unwavering commitment to combat terrorism, following the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’. He dedicated the mission to the nation's collective spirit, especially to the women of India, whose honour and safety are at the heart of this decisive action. 'Operation Sindoor' has sent an unambiguous message to terrorist groups and their supporters: any attack on India and its citizens will be met with full force.

Underlining precision of India’s military strikes against Pakistan’s terrorist camps, PM Modi reaffirmed that the operation marked a new chapter in India’s approach to counter-terrorism, one that will be relentless and uncompromising. He said that the world has seen India's capability and it is clear terrorists will no longer be spared.

Here are the key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address:

Operation Sindoor: A pledge for delivering justice

Prime Minister Modi asserted that Operation Sindoor represents India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism, symbolising the nation's collective determination to protect its citizens and uphold its values.

Precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan

PM Modi confirmed that India's military executed highly targeted strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, sending a strong message to those who sponsor and support terrorism.

Full authorisation for military response

He stated that the Indian armed forces were given complete freedom to take action against terrorists, with the government ensuring that every necessary measure is taken to eliminate the threat of terrorism. He said that those responsible for wiping the Sindoor from Indian women's foreheads faced the full brunt of India’s retaliatory actions.

This is a clear message to terrorists that their actions will have consequences. He described Operation Sindoor as a reflection of the nation’s collective sentiments, showcasing India’s unity in the face of terror and its commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Every terror group now knows India’s capability

PM Modi said that all terrorist outfits are now aware of India's ability to respond decisively and without hesitation to any attack on its citizens.

India’s strength lies in its unity and courage

The Prime Minister acknowledged the strength and unity of the Indian people, stating that it is this collective courage that enables India to stand firm against terrorism.

Pakistan’s military and terror network crumbled

PM Modi said that India's military strikes had shattered Pakistan's terror infrastructure, rendering its military and terrorist networks ineffective and vulnerable.

Indian forces displayed unmatched valour

He praised the bravery and valour of Indian soldiers, whose actions have made a significant impact in dismantling terror networks and sending a message of strength to the world.

A dedication to every Indian mother, sister, and daughter

PM Modi dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of India. This way he spotlighted the emotional significance of the mission.

Terror and trade, terror and talk cannot happen together while water and blood can't also flow at the same time

The Prime Minister made it clear that all further talks with Pakistan will be held on the subject of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Terrorism: A brutal face of violence

The PM condemned the brutality of terrorists, specifically citing the Pahalgam attack, where innocent civilians were brutally killed in front of their families, as an example of terrorism’s cruel nature.

Terror headquarters in Pakistan destroyed

PM Modi asserted that India had targeted and destroyed major terror hubs in Pakistan, effectively crippling the operations of key terrorist organisations.

Pakistan Left in desperation and frustration

The Prime Minister claimed that Pakistan was left stunned by India's decisive actions and forced to seek peace after bearing the brunt of India’s military response.

India's missiles and drones dismantled terrorist installations

He said that India's missiles and drones successfully targeted and neutralised terrorist installations, significantly damaging Pakistan's ability to harbour and sponsor terrorism.

Operation Sindoor marks a new approach against Terrorism

PM Modi stated that Operation Sindoor has set a new standard in India’s strategy against terrorism, with the country now adopting a more aggressive and proactive stance in protecting its sovereignty.

--IANS

brt/pgh