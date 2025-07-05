World-famous Mudiya Mela in Govardhan from tomorrow, cleanliness campaign launched

Govardhan (UP), July 5 (IANS) As the world-famous Mudiya Mela will kick off in Uttar Pradesh's Govardhan on Sunday, authorities have launched a cleanliness campaign.

Over 2 crore pilgrims are expected to reach Govardhan for the mela and perform Parikrama.

The cleanliness campaign, led by District Magistrate C.P. Singh, started on Saturday and focussed on cleanliness in key areas, including Parikrama Marg, Daanghati temple, and Giriraj ji.

DM Singh swept the land near the Govardhan temple, spreading the message of cleanliness.

As per the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government, efforts are being made to provide pilgrims with proper facilities and clean surroundings, he said.

The District Magistrate said people use polythene bags and indulge in littering as they don't care about cleanliness, but now, as prior warnings have been given, strict action will be taken against violators.

The DM pointed out that maintaining cleanliness in the area was the responsibility of the temple management, but as it failed, "our team and locals of Govardhan are carrying out the cleanliness drive."

Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, DM Singh said, "We aim to clean the entire Parikrama marg."

He also shared that notices have been issued to those shops which have encroached on public land. The cleanliness campaign was made successful with the efforts of Govardhan SDM Neelam Srivastava, Govardhan Tehsil and Panchayat.

For the unversed, Mudiya Mela is observed in remembrance of Sanatan Goswami, the principal disciple of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Legends have it that when Sanatan Goswami passed away, his disciples did parikrama of the Govardhan after tonsuring their heads. Since then, this tradition has been followed.

Notably, the 468-year-old tradition continues to draw a sea of devotees.

The devotees perform a 21-km-long Parikrama of Govardhan.

The belief with the yatra is that it bestows peace and prosperity on the devotees.

--IANS

svn/rad