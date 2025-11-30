World-class underground power infrastructure coming up in Amaravati: Lokesh

Amaravati, Nov 30 (IANS) World-class underground power infrastructure is coming up at a rapid pace in Andhra Pradesh’s state capital, Amaravati, state Minister Nara Lokesh said on Sunday.

The Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Real Time Governance stated that Amaravti is rising with top-tier infrastructure.

Lokesh took to ‘X’ to share the video of the ongoing work in Amaravati. “A glimpse into Amaravati’s world-class underground power infrastructure coming up at a rapid pace. Moving high-tension power lines underground enhances reliability, safety, and the aesthetic appeal of our People’s Capital - built for durability and future-readiness. Amaravati is rising with top-tier infrastructure!” he posted.

Underground power infrastructure is a component of the key projects undertaken as part of the state capital works.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday stated that works for the development of the state capital are in full swing and exuded confidence that the works will be completed by March 2028.

He claimed that Amaravati will be built in a way that India will be proud of. He was speaking at an event where Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for the construction of the regional headquarters of public sector banks and insurance companies.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaunched Amaravati works in May this year, the state government started projects worth Rs 56,000 crore.

CM Naidu revealed that the Seed Access Road is about to be completed, while seven national highways have been connected to Amaravati. A railway line is also being laid to the Amaravati area.

The state Cabinet on Friday gave its approval for the second phase of land pooling in Amaravati.

Under this phase, 16,666 acres of land will be acquired in seven mandals of the Amaravati capital region.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to authorise the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner to initiate a land pooling scheme in seven villages -- Vaikuntapuram, Pedda Maddur, Endrai, Karlapudi, Vaddamanu, Harischandrapuram and Peddaparimi.

The Chief Minister had earlier stated the current 29-village footprint is inadequate to build a metropolitan entity comparable to Hyderabad.

The government proposes to acquire 30,000 acres in 11 villages for various works, including an international airport.

The state government has already acquired 34,000 acres under land pooling for the ongoing capital development works. An additional 16,000 acres came from endowment, forest, waqf and other lands, taking Amaravati’s footprint to 50,000 acres.

