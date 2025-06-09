World bows before India: Leaders hail PM Modi’s 11-year legacy of governance, global respect

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) As the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completed 11 years in office and the first year of its third term on Monday, political leaders across the spectrum hailed the period as one of transformative governance, national pride, and unprecedented development.

Reflecting on the journey since 2014, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma praised the government's handling of national security and internal peace.

“In the 11 years of Narendra Modi’s leadership, there has been remarkable progress across various sectors. Law and order have significantly improved, with a complete halt to bomb blasts within the country and the end of insurgency in the Northeast. Every time terrorists attempted an attack, they were met with a strong response including surgical strikes and missile operations that sent a clear message,” Sharma said.

BJP senior leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lauded the government’s commitment to clean and effective governance.

“The third term of the Modi government, marked by integrity, faith, and justice, is, in my view, a continuation of a successful journey of good governance. I believe this is the first non-Congress government that, without the remote control of the Congress or the support of any dynasty, is advancing the mission of good governance effectively,” he remarked.

BJP MLA Saroj Kumar Padhi spoke on India’s growing global stature under PM Modi.

“In the last 11 years, the whole world bows before India. Just look at how global leaders speak with PM Modi, there’s no comparison anymore. Take Pakistan, for example. It is not making any move. The entire world now sees it as a terrorist country, and PM Modi doesn’t tolerate terrorism. That’s his firm stance,” Padhi asserted.

RLD leader Malook Nagar described PM Modi’s tenure as historically unmatched. “Eleven years is a historic milestone, and such a period has never been witnessed in post-Independence India. Economically, India has risen to become the fourth-largest economy in the world,” he said.

JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur added, “It has been a very good tenure, very positive. The country has witnessed unprecedented development and recently, when Pakistan showed aggression, it was given a strong and fitting response. Development has truly taken place.”

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks over a decade at the helm, leaders from across parties acknowledge the transformational journey India has undergone, from national security to economic resurgence and global diplomacy with the spirit of 'seva (service)' at its core.

--IANS

rs/rad