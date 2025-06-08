World Bank data validates PM Modi's governance as 269 mn lifted out of poverty: BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) In a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformational governance, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal said on Sunday that the latest World Bank data reflects the success of inclusive policies that have uplifted millions.

According to the newly released report, 269 million people in India have been lifted out of extreme poverty between 2011–12 and 2022–23.

The World Bank data reveals a steep decline in the extreme poverty rate from 27.1 per cent in 2011-12 to just 5.3 per cent in 2022–23.

This translates to a drop in the number of people living in extreme poverty from 344.47 million to 75.24 million over the past 11 years.

Khandelwal credited this significant achievement to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who assumed office in 2014.

He said the sharp reduction in poverty is the result of direct benefit transfers, digital empowerment, rural development and targeted welfare schemes that have reached the grassroots.

"Through targeted welfare schemes, digital empowerment, rural development, and direct benefit transfers, the Narendra Modi government has laid a strong foundation for poverty eradication and social equity," he added.

Highlighting flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, he noted that these programmes have brought real change to the lives of the poor citizens.

He said that this milestone is not just a statistical victory, but a reflection of growing hope, dignity, and economic opportunity across the country.

He added that it further strengthens India's journey toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

According to BJP MP Khandelwal, the World Bank's findings reaffirm that under PM Modi's leadership, India is not only the fastest-growing major economy but also one that is ensuring no one is left behind in the nation's development.

"This milestone reinforces the belief that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is not only the fastest-growing major economy but also a nation where the poorest are being empowered, included, and uplifted," he said.

