Workshop on 'One District One Product' scheme held in MP's Guna

Guna, July 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) organised a workshop under the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme in Guna district on Thursday, officials said.

The workshop aimed at increasing local production and income saw the participation from local farmers and the representatives from local industry, Guna's Chamber of Commerce, small scale industry, spice board, Exim bank, etc.

The sessions of more than five-hour long workshop were addressed by the senior officials from MPIDC, Guna District Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal and the representatives from different sectors.

They highlighted the importance of the 'ODOP', helping the state's local products to gain recognition in global market.

Addressing one of the sessions, District Collector Kanyal said that he advised farmers to adopt new technology and quality seeds of grains.

He also advised them to consult with agricultural experts to increase their production and income.

"Guna district is working with a vision to generate up to Rs 12 lakh income from one acre agricultural land per annum. It's a much-needed step to empower the local farmers by increasing their income. Work is being done under the vision of making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant by 2047," Kanyal said.

Talking to IANS, a young local farmer, Pappu Lodha, said that the workshop was meaningful and encouraging.

"Such workshops should be organised every year so that we can learn about new things. I believe that, if I could implement half of the suggestions given during the workshop, it will increase my income," he added.

The ODOP initiative in Madhya Pradesh aims to promote balanced regional development by selecting, branding, and promoting a unique product from each district.

The ODOP initiative operates across all districts of Madhya Pradesh, encompassing a diverse range of items such as green vegetables, coarse grains, handlooms, handicrafts, and artisanal tools.

Of the 19 GI-tagged products from the state, seven are part of the ODOP scheme.

Madhya Pradesh has recently earned national acclaim by securing the silver award in the state and the Union Territory category at the ODOP Awards 2024.

