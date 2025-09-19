Workshop focuses on Ministries fully using funds for tribals' development

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Discussions on challenges related to effective utilisation of funds topped the agenda as the Ministry of Tribal Affairs sensitised different ministries on schemes for the development and empowerment of tribal communities, an official said on Friday.

A one-day workshop, organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, on the framework of the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST) focused on efforts to bridge the persistent development gaps despite an increase in allocation, the official said in a statement.

Under the DAPST framework, 41 Ministries/Departments spanning various sectors relating to education, health, agriculture, irrigation, roads, housing, electrification, employment generation and skill development are mandated to allocate a specified percentage (ranging from 4.3 per cent to 17.5 per cent) of their total scheme budget, as prescribed by NITI Aayog guidelines, for the socio-economic development and upliftment of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The workshop, organised on September 16, provided a platform for in-depth discussions on various challenges related to the implementation and effective utilisation of funds under these schemes and programmes, said the statement.

The workshop was inaugurated by Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, who explained why a dialogue on the outcome orientation of DAPST allocation is crucial.

Ganesh Nagrajan, Deputy Secretary, MoTA, explained the significance of the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyaan and its potential to transform tribal governance through bottom-up planning, the statement said.

The MoTA emphasised the critical need for efficient and outcome-oriented utilisation of DAPST funds to ensure that the intended benefits reach tribal populations across the country.

The schemes of the participating Ministries/Departments were discussed in detail through cluster-wise breakout sessions, focusing on expanding the outreach and enhancing the scope to cover a larger tribal population, it said.

In the context of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh declared by the Government of India, spanning November 15, 2024, to November 15, 2025, the Ministry has launched the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan - a pioneering responsive governance mission aimed at developing the world's largest grassroots tribal leadership programme.

This flagship initiative, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also introduced to the participating ministries to sensitise them about its objectives and expected impact.

--IANS

rch/svn