"Working to ensure such incidents do not happen again": Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Pahalgam attack

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said that the government was working to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future again.

Speaking to the media, Khattar said "After the Pahalgam incident, the government has taken several steps...The country and the world are condemning the terrorist incident and we are working to ensure that such incidents do not happen again..."

Earlier on April 24, Khattar had met the family of the Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was killed in the Pahalgam attack and reiterated Union government's resolve to give a befitting reponse. He also said that the world is supporting India is its fight against terrorism.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, the Union Minister condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

"It is really sad that Lieutenant Vinay Narwal lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack... I strongly condemn the kind of heinous act committed by the terrorists... 26 more people have died, out of which 1 person is from Nepal... Nepal's Prime Minister has spoken to PM Modi... This incident is a matter of concern for all of us," Khattar said.

He further said that the Ministry of External Affairs has taken very strict steps, like closing the Attari border and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

"The Attari border has been closed. No Pakistani citizen will be given visa and those who have already come to India on visa have been asked to leave India by May 1... The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended. Pakistan should not take it lightly... Today, the countries of the world are with us against terrorism. India will definitely do whatever it has to do to take revenge for this incident," he added.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

