Working tirelessly for farmers' welfare: PM Modi greets Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday and said that he has been working tirelessly for the welfare of farmers and the growth of the agriculture sector.

Read More

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and said, "Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji on his birthday. He is admired for his humble nature and connect with the people. He is working tirelessly for the welfare of our farmers and growth of the agriculture sector. Praying for his long and healthy life."

The four-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was sworn in for the first time as a Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet in 2024.

Chouhan has remained the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh since November 2005. He was born on this day in 1959, at Jait village, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The son of Prem Singh Chouhan and Sundar Bai Chouhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a long association with the RSS and the BJP's student wings. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in 1972 at the age of 13 and is known for his proximity to its top leaders. He was a Convenor, General Secretary, and Member of the National Executive for the AVBP. He was also an office-bearer in the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha and was its president in 1988.

Chouhan was the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from 2000 to 2003. During this period, he was the President of the House Committee (Lok Sabha) and the National Secretary of the BJP.

The Union Minister was a member of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Communications from 2000 to 2004.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected a member of the 14th Lok Sabha from Vidisha for the fifth time. In the year 2004, he became a member of the Joint Committee on Agriculture Committee, Offices of Profit, National General Secretary of BJP, Secretary of BJP Parliamentary Board, Secretary of Central Election Committee and a member of the Committee on Ethics and Chairman of Housing Committee of Lok Sabha.

He is known for his schemes and measures fighting elimination of female foeticide in the state since 2006.

He was an elected member of the Parliament for 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. He was a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Communications, from 2000 to 2004. He was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004, with a margin of over 2,60,000 votes. He was a member of the Committee on Agriculture, a member of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, National General Secretary of the BJP, Secretary of the Parliamentary Board, and Secretary (Central Election Committee). He also headed the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and was a member of the Committee on Ethics.

--IANS

jk/dpb