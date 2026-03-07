Workers will miss Nitish Kumar after RS move: Vashistha Narain Singh ​

Patna, March 7 (IANS) After Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, former Janata Dal (United) Bihar president Vashistha Narain Singh said that party workers across Bihar would miss the veteran leader.​

Speaking to IANS, Singh said that sometimes political situations demand major decisions from leaders, and the party must respect such choices.​

“Situations sometimes arise in such a manner that a leader has to make a decision, and the leader’s decision becomes paramount. Nitish Kumar has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha election, and the party and its leaders will support him. However, the workers of our party will miss him,” Singh said.​

Following Nitish Kumar’s decision, protests broke out among party workers in Patna.​

Several workers reportedly vandalised furniture at the Janata Dal (United) office, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party was behind the development.​

When asked whether Nitish Kumar had any compulsion to move to the Rajya Sabha, Singh rejected it.​

“There was no compulsion. The way he has decided to go to the Rajya Sabha should be seen as a respectful farewell. There is no question of ‘if’ or ‘but’ in this matter,” he said.​

Commenting on Nishant Kumar's possible political entry, Singh said the young leader has strong potential and could inspire the youth of Bihar.​

“Nishant is a young leader and has great potential. If he joins the party and holds a position, it will inspire others and bring enthusiasm among the youth,” Singh said.​

Sources indicate that Nishant Kumar may formally join the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday and could be given a senior role in the party and the upcoming government.​

On Saturday, Nishant Kumar held a series of meetings with party leaders.​

He first met MLAs and MLCs at the residence of Sanjay Kumar Jha, the JDU's working president.​

Later in the afternoon, he met with the party's district presidents at the same venue.​

During the meetings, Nishant Kumar greeted the district presidents individually, collected feedback on the party’s organisational situation, and also participated in a photo session with them.​

Party leaders have also indicated that Nishant Kumar may soon begin a state-wide outreach program in Bihar to strengthen the party’s presence and connect with the public.​

--IANS

ajk/dan