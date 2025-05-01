"Workers and artisans who build India can turn wheel of economy and take country forward": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Labour Day

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to workers on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Taking to social media X, the Congress leader wrote that the workers and artisans of India could turn the wheel of the economy and take the country forward.

"The workers and artisans who build India actually turn the wheel of the economy and take the country forward.

Unless their skills get their due and their labour is respected, India cannot truly progress, he said.

"Today, on the occasion of International Labour Day, I reiterate my resolve to ensure that they get their fair share in India's progress," the post read.

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also extended his heartfelt greetings to the workers and highlighted the critical role of the workers in nation-building.

Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining the rights of the workers.

"Taking to X platform, Kharge wrote, "Today is a very special day for me because today is Labour Day. The development of any country is impossible without workers. Heartiest wishes and congratulations to the millions of workers across the country on International Labour Day. I started my life advocating for the rights of workers. It is the power of Indian democracy that a son of a mill worker like me got the opportunity to handle the labour ministry in the central government. By dedicating themselves to nation building through hard work and struggle, our labourer brothers and sisters strengthen the foundation of the country with their own hands."

"For the Congress Party, 'Shramev Jayate" is not just a slogan; it is our resolve to provide justice and social security to crores of workers. Today, the future of the country's workers, labourers, and hardworking youth has been put in danger by the Modi government," Kharge wrote in his X post.

Kharge further raised three key concerns regarding the struggles of workers under the Modi government.

"First, MNREGA - which is the Congress guarantee to employ the most vulnerable workers, has been continuously axed by the Modi government. The budget has been reduced. 7 crore workers were dropped from MNREGA. Daily wages were not increased. We demand that MNREGA workers should get Rs 400 per day and their working days should be increased from 100 to 150 days," he said on X post. (ANI)