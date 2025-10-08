Work towards making cities secure, resilient, inclusive and future-ready: Union Minister

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) observed World Habitat Day 2025 on Wednesday (October 8) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on the theme ‘Urban Solutions to Crisis’.

The theme focused on how cities can better prepare for becoming resilient, inclusive and sustainable and also respond to challenges, including climate change, migration and urbanisation.

The guest of honour for the event was Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu.

Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Satinder Pal Singh, Additional Secretary, MoHUA, Kuldip Narayan, Joint Secretary and Mission Director (JS&MD), Housing for All/Housing Division, Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator, UN-INDIA, senior officials of MoHUA and CMDs of autonomous organisations also attended the event, marked by participation of UN agencies, HUDCO, NHB, among others.

Delivering the keynote address, the MoS highlighted sustainable urbanisation and how it is linked to a country’s journey towards development. He said that efforts should be made to make every city dignified and opportunity-worth for people.

The MoS further added that the theme of World Habitat Day 2025 is not just another calendar year, but to reaffirm India’s steadfast commitment to building cities that are resilient, inclusive, sustainable, and also, cities that are prepared to face crisis and emerge stronger. He categorically added to work towards making cities secure, resilient, inclusive and also, future-ready.

The MoS said, “If we invest wisely in resilience, empower local governments and harness the potential of Public-Private–People Partnerships, our cities will not only be able to withstand crisis but also emerge as powerful engines of growth.”

In his address to the gathering, Secretary, MoHUA said that the policy response to urban crisis should focus on strengthening cities by making their infrastructure, social systems and economies more resilient and adaptable. He expressed that though there are wide array of challenges facing the cities, they also offer unique opportunities for transformative action, creating a positive cycle of growth and resilience.

“India’s approach is guided by a clear vision to turn these challenges into a foundation for future growth and prosperity,” the Secretary added.

Referring to the various flagship schemes of the Ministry like PMAY-Urban, AMRUT, PM SVANidhi and Swachh Bharat Mission, he further said that these schemes have been conceptualised with focus on vulnerable and marginalised sections and, together, represent an integrated and multi-pronged strategy designed to achieve infrastructure development with social inclusion, climate action with economic empowerment.

The event was also marked by the release of publications of organisations under MoHUA, which included Housing for All (HFA) Division, HUDCO, NCHF, NHB, CGEWHO, HUDCO and BMTPC. The HFA division released a ‘Compendium of Good which encapsulates the best practices undertaken by States/UTs in the successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U).

Apart from the release of publications, a prize distribution ceremony for winners of painting competitions organised by NHB, CGEWHO, HUDCO and BMTPC for school children, including specially-abled children, in various competitions was organised to commemorate the event.

In line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, different panel discussions were held on topics such as ‘Integration of Urban and Peri-urban Areas into Metropolitan Cities’, ‘Understanding and Responding to Urban Flooding’ and ‘Equitable Cities’.

The discussions brought together policymakers, practitioners, researchers, subject matter experts, officials from States/UTs and research organisations who shared their insights on the subjects to make cities inclusive, liveable, equitable, and sustainable, focusing that no citizen is left behind.

