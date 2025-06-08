Work on 5-km tunnel between Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur to begin next year: Delhi CM

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) A five-km-long tunnel from Shiv Murti–Mahipalpur (Dwarka Expressway) to Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj) in southwest Delhi is among six projects worth Rs 24,000 crore approved by the Central government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday. Work on the tunnel is likely to begin early next year.

CM Gupta stated that the projects were approved in a meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for streamlining traffic and reducing pollution in the city.

She said the proposed tunnel between Mahipalpur and Vasant Kunj will reduce congestion on multiple routes and create a signal-free corridor to airport.

It will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore, she said.

The Chief Minister said that all technical and formal requirements for the project are in their final stages, and work is expected to commence early next year.

According to CM Rekha Gupta, the tunnel will comprise two underground tubes — one each for traffic in both directions.

Each tube will have three lanes, making a total of six lanes available for smooth traffic movement. The tunnel will also be equipped with modern facilities such as electro-mechanical systems, ventilation, fire safety, CCTV surveillance, control rooms, emergency exits, and cross-passages, she said.

She said the tunnel will reduce traffic in Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and National Highway 48 (NH-48) area in Mahipalpur.

The tunnel will offer a direct, signal-free alternative route between South Delhi and Dwarka/Gurugram, which is expected to help eliminate traffic jams on NH-48, especially during peak hours, she said.

CM Rekha Gupta also noted that in the future, this tunnel will serve as a key connector between Central/East Delhi and multiple expressways and highways, including the Delhi Expressway (NE-5), NH-44, NH-10, Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (NH-709B) via the Urban Extension Road (UER) and Dwarka Expressway.

Calling this project, the “foundation for the Delhi of the future", CM Rekha Gupta said that the tunnel will give a new direction to Delhi’s infrastructure and bring relief to millions of citizens.

She added: "We are committed to making Delhi congestion-free and clean. The construction of this tunnel will reduce the burden on roads, eliminate traffic signals, and save fuel."

