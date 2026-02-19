Work day and night to restore BJP's past glory in K'taka: Vijayendra to party workers

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday said that party workers must work day and night to restore the BJP's past glory in the state, alleging that even ruling party MLAs are in a position to rebel against the Congress government due to growing dissatisfaction.

Speaking at the BJP State Executive inauguration programme held at Gayatri Grand, Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that the Congress is currently surviving only in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka, and claimed that development in Karnataka has come to a standstill under the present administration.

He also advised party workers to remain vigilant regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India, stressing the importance of ensuring transparency and accuracy in the electoral process. He alleged that the Congress party is spreading misinformation against efforts aimed at curbing corruption and delivering benefits to the poor and marginalised sections.

He said that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) election and two Assembly by-elections, including one in Bagepalli constituency, are due in the coming months, and emphasised the need for organisational preparedness and mobilisation at the grassroots level.

Stating that the 2028 Assembly election is not far away, Vijayendra urged party workers to intensify their efforts to bring the BJP back to power in Karnataka. He described Karnataka as the gateway to South India and said that the party should aim to achieve a historic electoral result in the state in the next Assembly elections.

He alleged that since the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power, incidents involving the killing of Hindu activists and members of Scheduled Castes have occurred, referring to cases reported in Surathkal and Yellapur. He criticised the government for allegedly failing to provide compensation and justice in cases, including the murder of a Dalit woman in Yellapur and a Dalit man in Koppal district.

Vijayendra said that law and order has completely deteriorated under the present government and alleged that Mysuru, the birthplace of the Cauvery river, has become a hub for narcotics-related activities. He also referred to the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl from the family of a balloon vendor during the Dasara celebrations in the Chief Minister’s home district, and criticised the government’s handling of law and order.

He said that the BJP, in its role as the opposition, has been consistently exposing what he termed the failures and shortcomings of the state government. With several elections approaching, including Gram Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and Zilla Panchayat polls, he urged party workers to ensure organisational strength and electoral victory for the party.

He accused the Siddaramaiah government, which he said came to power in the name of AHINDA, of pursuing appeasement politics and neglecting backward communities, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

Vijayendra said that the BJP has emerged as the largest political party in the world and that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is progressing steadily on the path of development with a vision of becoming a global leader. He said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget supports the vision of building a developed India by 2047.

He claimed that India, which was not economically recognised at the global level during the UPA government, has now emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He said that improved foreign policy initiatives and diplomatic engagement have strengthened India’s global standing, citing trade negotiations with the European Union and strengthened relations with the United States.

He further noted that more than 25 countries have conferred their highest civilian honours on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting India’s growing global influence and leadership standing.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and V. Somanna, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, co-in-charge P. Sudhakar Reddy, former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, former Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Chief Whips Doddanagouda Patil and N. Ravikumar, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former ministers, and State Executive members were present on the occasion.

--IANS

mka/pgh