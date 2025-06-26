Won't allow imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he will not allow the imposition of Hindi as a third language in English and Marathi medium schools in Maharashtra.

"We have strongly opposed Hindi and its imposition in the state. In how many states is the three-language formula implemented? Why the state government is keen to impose Hindi in Maharashtra? Why the state government is not following a one-language formula? Why are you forcing Hindi? That means you have a monopoly. BJP national president JP Nadda had earlier made a promise about this," said Thackeray, reiterating that he will not allow the imposition of Hindi language in the state.

"We are not against the language. We are against its imposition. There is a hidden agenda in this move. I am appealing to all Marathi people to join this fight," said Thackeray at the press conference.

"The personalities from the Marathi industry, athletes, and lawyers should come out opposing the imposition of Hindi. Literary people have already opposed it. Whoever is Marathi should join this movement. Even genuine Marathi people in the BJP should join this movement," said Thackeray.

He took a dig at the BJP, saying that "finding genuine people in the party is a subject of research".

Thackeray clarified that if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis decides Hindi will not be made compulsory, this issue will be over in five minutes.

"We will hold a meeting of civil society organisations and representatives on Sunday. The government decision of April 16 used the word mandatory; in the decision of June 17, the word mandatory was changed to the word general. It has the same meaning. And the Chief Secretary's circular on June 6 made National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books mandatory. Bal Bharati will disappear in a few years," Thackeray said.

--IANS

sj/svn