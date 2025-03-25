Women's Leadership Roles Drop to 19%, Entry-Level at 46%: TeamLease Study

New Delhi: Women's representation declines significantly at higher leadership levels as on average only around 19 per cent hold C-suite positions, says a report by TeamLease.

The report highlighted that while 46 per cent of entry-level positions are occupied by women, their representation drops significantly at higher levels.

It said,"Women's representation declines significantly at higher leadership levels. On average, only around 19 per cent hold C-suite positions, and 46 per cent of women representation is seen in entry-level roles".

The report also sheds light on the unemployment rate among women, which has increased slightly from 2.9 per cent to 3.2 per cent. This suggested that women continue to struggle with job stability and securing long-term employment.

One of the key trends observed in the report is the rise in the female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), primarily driven by rural areas. However, urban women still face multiple challenges, including limited job opportunities, sociocultural barriers, and a lack of flexible work arrangements. These factors make it difficult for many women to remain in the workforce or progress in their careers.

Certain industries offer better prospects for women in leadership roles. Sectors such as Consumer Services, Retail, and Education have a higher ratio of women in C-suite positions compared to entry-level roles, ranging between 64 per cent and 68 per cent.

On the other hand, industries like Construction, Financial Services, and Real Estate present significant barriers, with the ratio falling below 50 per cent. This highlighted the need for more inclusive policies and initiatives to support women in male-dominated industries.

The regional analysis of the contractual workforce shows that Maharashtra leads with the highest share of women employees at 28.7 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu (14.2 per cent) and Karnataka (14.1 per cent).

These figures suggest that metropolitan and industrial hubs continue to dominate in providing employment opportunities for women. However, there is a growing need to expand job opportunities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to encourage broader female workforce participation.

The report underlined the importance of bridging gender gaps in leadership and employment. Addressing workplace challenges, offering flexible work policies, and expanding job opportunities across various industries and regions could help improve women's participation and representation in the workforce. (ANI)