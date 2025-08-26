Women’s Equality Day: Assam Rifles' multifaceted initiatives to empower women in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 26 (IANS) In a resounding tribute to Women’s Equality Day, Assam Rifles conducted a series of impactful outreach programmes in several mountainous districts on Tuesday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the initiatives were designed to honour the contributions of women, promote gender equality, and foster empowerment at the grassroots level, especially in remote and border communities in Kakching, Chandel, and Tengnoupal districts.

He said that the celebrations commenced in the border villages of Chandel District, including Sehlon, Toitung, Aibol Joupi, Old Samtal, Phoilen, Kovang, and New Samtal, where Assam Rifles organised a day-long programme centred on women’s welfare. The event drew enthusiastic participation from villagers, including women, youth, and students.

Activities ranged from a women-centric medical camp and awareness sessions on education, health, and self-reliance, to a spirited empowerment rally.

Riflewomen marched alongside local women and youth, carrying placards and chanting slogans that echoed the call for equal opportunities and dignity.

A vibrant poster campaign further amplified the message of gender parity, while the initiative titled “A Day with Riflewomen” offered local women a unique opportunity to interact with female soldiers of Assam Rifles, the spokesman said.

He said that the camaraderie was beautifully reflected in a friendly volleyball match between Riflewomen and local participants, showcasing sportsmanship and mutual respect.

In alignment with sustainable development goals, a mass tree plantation drive was conducted in Old Samtal, Aibol Joupi, and Kachibung, reinforcing the link between environmental stewardship and community well-being. The day concluded with the screening of a motivational film on women’s empowerment, which received an overwhelming response from attendees.

Simultaneously, in Kakching District, Assam Rifles conducted a Self-Defence Capsule for girl students of Martin Grammar School in collaboration with NN Mangang Wushu Academy.

Led by six Riflewomen, the session focused on practical techniques for situational awareness and self-protection. The blend of martial arts and modern safety training instilled confidence among the young girls and was warmly appreciated by the school authorities and local community, the spokesman stated.

Adding to the momentum, Assam Rifles extended its outreach to Kwatha village in Tengnoupal District, where a special programme was held to raise awareness on women’s rights, girl child education, and government welfare schemes.

The spokesman said the event featured sessions on health, hygiene, nutrition, and mental well-being, followed by a health check-up camp and cultural performances.

A friendly volleyball match among local women players added vibrancy to the occasion, while a felicitation ceremony honoured women achievers from the community, including teachers, health workers, farmers, and social contributors.

A large number of women actively participated, reflecting the deep engagement and enthusiasm of the local population. Through these multifaceted initiatives, Assam Rifles reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to empowering women, promoting safety, and strengthening community bonds.

True to its ethos as the “Sentinels of the North East,” the para-military force continues to inspire confidence, unity, and inclusive development across the region, the official said.

--IANS

sc/dan