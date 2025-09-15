Women's empowerment key to India's development journey: Manipur Guv Bhalla

Imphal, Sep 15 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Monday that women empowerment has always been at the core of India's development journey.

Addressing the 19th Foundation Day celebration of the Manipur State Commission for Women, the Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has launched various flagship programmes for women.

The programme includes schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, Mission Shakti and Lakhpati Didi, he added.

Governor Bhalla told that the state government has also adopted the Central government's Childcare Leave policy granting eligible women employees and even single male employees up to 730 days of paid leave during their entire service.

The Governor said that the establishment of the Manipur State Commission for Women in 2006 was a historic step to ensure that the women enjoy dignity, safety and opportunities.

Over the years, the Commission has tirelessly worked to spread awareness, hold consultations, address grievances and take up issues of violation of women's rights with the appropriate authorities.

Referring to the historic 'Ima Keithel' (all women's market) and praising Manipuri women's legacy of economic leadership and said the recent inauguration of four new Ima Keithels by the Prime Minister would further strengthen the legacy by creating new avenues for women's participation in the economy.

'Ima Keithel', also known as 'Ima Markets' and 'Nupi Keithel' are unique in nature as the women of different ages are the only sellers or vendors of these markets functioning in Imphal and different parts of Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi, on Saturday, inaugurated four 'Ima Markets' at four locations -- Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel and Moirang.

The infrastructures of these markets were built at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

PM Modi addressed public rallies at the peace ground in Churachandpur and at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal.

From the two places, the Prime Minister unveiled a total of 31 development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

The Governor while addressing the Monday's event appealed to the people of Manipur to renew the pledge to make every town, village and workplace a safe and empowering space for women.

He urged everyone to work together to build a Manipur where opportunities know no gender and where every citizen can dream, aspire and achieve.

Governor Bhalla also inspected the stalls set up by members of women's self-help groups, appreciated their products and entrepreneurial spirit.

He later released a bilingual journal titled "Vision for Women, Volume-VI" and lauded the Commission's 19 years of dedicated service in safeguarding women's rights and advancing their empowerment across the state.

