Women voters key to NDA’s lead in Bihar polls: Matrize

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Manoj Kumar Singh, Director of Matrize News Communications, declared the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) firmly leading in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, attributing the surge to overwhelming women voter support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, besides good governance and employment generation.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on November 11, Singh said, "This time, the focus was on good governance, and the second focus was on providing employment. Women among the public also seem to be benefiting the NDA this time. They are fully behind Nitish Kumar."

The pollster noted Jan Suraaj’s initial buzz fizzled as its voters shifted back to the NDA, causing minor vote erosion but not denting the coalition’s momentum.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan faltered due to narrative inconsistency and Rahul Gandhi’s muted presence.

"The Grand Alliance abandoned the SIR issue midway and started talking about employment. Rahul Gandhi did not appear to be a major factor, and this directly harmed the grand alliance," Singh observed.

Singh highlighted the NDA’s women voter consolidation, with the poll showing 65 per cent female support against 27 per cent for the MGB.

The Matrize exit poll, conducted from November 6 to 11 across 66,087 respondents through field surveys and CATI methods with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 per cent, projects the NDA securing 147 to 167 seats with 48 per cent vote share.

The Mahagathbandhan trails at 70 to 90 seats on 37 per cent, while the Jan Suraaj, despite early hype, stabilises at 5 per cent votes but only 0 to 2 seats.

AIMIM is expected to win 2 to 3 seats with 1 per cent, and others collectively garner 9 per cent for 0 to 5 seats.

Among males, the NDA leads 52 per cent to 36 per cent. Regionally, the alliance dominates Angika (47.9 per cent), Bhojpur (48.4 per cent), Magadh (48.8 per cent), and Mithilanchal (47.7 per cent), while the MGB edges Seemanchal at 49.9 per cent.

--IANS

sktr/dan