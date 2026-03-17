Women reservation bill: NDA accuses Oppn of 'losing public trust', Oppn targets Centre for slow implementation

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Leaders from across the political spectrum have voiced differing views on the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, with several demanding its early rollout while others criticised the Union government for alleged delays in bringing it into effect.

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Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday attacked opposition parties, accusing them of losing public trust and focusing more on allegations than introspection.

“Your party is not in control; you have lost the public’s trust. This problem is occurring with all opposition parties. Congress spends more time making allegations and less on introspection,” Paswan said while responding to questions about the implementation of the women’s reservation law.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the legislation should be implemented and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure it moves forward.

“Regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill, my request to the Prime Minister is that it must come. It is up to the Opposition whether they want to participate in it or not," Sehrawat added.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, emphasised that the party had long supported women’s reservation in Legislatures.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad noted that the proposal had earlier been approved during the previous Congress-led UPA government.

“When our UPA government was in the Rajya Sabha, we approved it. We want the 33 per cent reservation, which was initiated by Rajiv Gandhi,” Gaikwad said.

Senior Congress MP Tariq Anwar said the demand for implementing the law had been pending for a long time and reiterated the party’s consistent support.

“Mallikarjun Kharge has rightly said that the Women’s Reservation Bill has been delayed for a long time. As far as women's reservation is concerned, we have supported it from the beginning,” Anwar said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden also highlighted the role of Congress leadership in pushing for the legislation.

"The idea of women's reservation was always mooted by the Congress. Sonia Gandhi took a special initiative and did significant work when she was the UPA Chairperson. She strongly wanted the Women’s Reservation Bill to be passed, which is why the Congress and the Opposition unanimously supported the Bill,” Eden said.

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan said the Opposition broadly supported the legislation but questioned the Union government’s pace of implementation.

“The Opposition is with this Bill. The Union government has only announced it, and the government announces many bills but does not take steps to implement them on the ground. There is a need to empower women today. This will also be better for our economy,” Hasan added.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also backed the move, saying her party fully supports women’s reservation in Legislatures.

The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023 -- earlier known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam -- provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies and the Delhi Assembly, including seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Passed in September 2023, the quota will come into force after delimitation is carried out following the next national census, and will remain in effect for 15 years.

--IANS

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