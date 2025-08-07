Women play a key role in empowering nation: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) In a unique gesture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, women journalists from various media organisations tied Raksha Sutra on the wrist of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at his residence, symbolising mutual respect and protection.

The event, titled ‘Raksha Bandhan with the Chief Minister – A Tribute to Women Journalists’, reflected the government’s focus on reinforcing its commitment to women’s welfare in the state. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sharma said that women play a pivotal role in shaping society and empowering the state and the nation.

“If a woman takes one step forward, Rajasthan moves a hundred steps ahead,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of women in the democratic process, he lauded the efforts of women journalists as key contributors to public awareness and trust. “As members of the fourth pillar of democracy, you serve as a bridge between the public and the government,” he added.

CM Sharma assured that women’s safety and empowerment remain among the top priorities of his government.

He highlighted several ongoing schemes such as LPG cylinders at Rs 450 for poor families, free sonography under the Maa Voucher Scheme, Laado Protsahan Yojana, and the distribution of scooters and bicycles to promote girls' education and mobility.

He also noted the state’s efforts to ensure safety through initiatives like the Kalika Patrolling Unit, three women battalions, 65 anti-Romeo squads, and women’s counselling centres at police stations.

Referring to national efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Chief Minister said that women empowerment has gained new momentum through schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Lakhpati Didi, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which ensures women’s reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies.

He also highlighted campaigns like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and the Swachhata Abhiyan, which promote civic participation and public engagement in nation-building.

During the event, women journalists expressed appreciation for the Chief Minister’s simple yet strong leadership style, stating that CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has been working actively for the welfare of women, youth, farmers, and the poor.

They said this was the first time women media professionals had tied Rakhi to a Chief Minister, and it reflects the government’s sensitivity towards women's concerns.

They also noted the strengthening of law and order under the current administration, leading to increased public trust and a safer environment for women across Rajasthan.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of women journalists representing various media organisations across the state.

--IANS

arc/pgh