Women parliamentarians highlight role of tradition, empowerment at ‘Bharati–Nari to Narayani’ conference

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Women parliamentarians and leaders participating in the two-day national convention of women thought leaders, ‘Bharati–Nari to Narayani’, highlighted the role of women’s empowerment rooted in Indian traditions while addressing the gathering in the national capital on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Kavita Patidar expressed pride in the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti's initiative to organise the programme.

She said the convention showcased the strength and contribution of Indian women and reflected the steps taken by the government to empower them.

“I am extremely proud that the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti has organised this programme on International Women’s Day. Here, we are witnessing the power of Indian women, and it reflects the steps our Prime Minister has taken to empower women, granting them rights and respect. an example of that can be seen here,” she said.

Referring to Indian spiritual philosophy, Patidar said that Lord Shiva, assuming the form of Ardhanarishwar, symbolised the importance of women’s participation in society.

“By assuming the form of Ardhanarishwar, Lord Shiva gave the message to the entire world that without the participation of women, the welfare of the world and society is not possible,” she added.

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma also greeted people on International Women’s Day and said such events play an important role in bringing women together for dialogue and social engagement.

“These events are being conducted in a very organised manner, bringing women together along with their families. Discussions are also being held to include women MPs and leaders, and I had the opportunity to be part of one such discussion,” Sharma said.

She emphasised the need to continue organising such programmes in society.

“Society is changing rapidly, but in this change, the influence of Western culture is also becoming visible. Therefore, today India needs to move forward while staying rooted in its ancient traditions and culture,” she added.

BJP MP Sumitra Balmik also spoke about the cultural and traditional aspects highlighted during the programme held at Vigyan Bhavan.

She said that on International Women’s Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with V. Shanta Akka, Director of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, guided the programme and women participants reflected upon various cultural, national, political and traditional legacies.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sandhya Verma extended greetings to women across the country and said the theme ‘Nari Tu Narayani’ reflects the rising strength and empowerment of women in India.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the mothers, sisters and women across the country. The theme ‘Nari Tu Narayani’ reflects the growing strength and empowerment of women in our nation,” she said.

The convention brought together women leaders, parliamentarians and social workers to discuss the role of women in shaping society and the nation, while highlighting cultural and traditional values.

