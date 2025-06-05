Women of UP's Jaunpur becoming self-reliant through 'Shakti Rasoi' scheme

Jaunpur, June 5 (IANS) Women in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur are taking confident steps toward self-reliance through the Central assistance under “Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)”. Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Shakti Rasoi scheme is transforming lives by empowering women with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

A prime example of this transformation is Shakti Rasoi, a women-led community kitchen operating within the Collectorate premises of Jaunpur. Around a dozen women are running this enterprise under the NULM scheme, preparing and selling freshly made food, snacks, and beverages.

Launched in 2024, Shakti Rasoi is currently operational in more than 15 districts across Uttar Pradesh. The scheme has shown remarkable success in its first year, recording sales of over Rs 2 crore. Encouraged by this achievement, the state government is now planning to expand the initiative to 25 more districts in the second phase.

The entire operation of these kitchens is managed by women. As part of the initiative, participants are provided with training, bank account access, and QR codes for digital payments - ensuring both modern tools and financial inclusion.

Speaking to IANS, Shibi Shahu, director of Shakti Rasoi, said: “We formed a group of 10 women and received government support to start Shakti Rasoi. We serve hygienic food, tea, and breakfast made with our own hands. This has become our source of income. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging us to become self-reliant."

Kiran, a team member at Shakti Rasoi, shared her experience: “Earlier, I used to run a tiffin service from home. But ever since we got Shakti Rasoi under the Central government scheme, all the women in our group have been working together here. We thank the government for giving us this platform.”

Prerna, another woman associated with the initiative, said: "I also used to provide tiffin services from home. Now, through Shakti Rasoi, we are earning well by offering quality food and service. Many thanks to PM Modi for this opportunity."

The Shakti Rasoi initiative under CM Adityanath’s leadership has not only provided employment but also empowered women with dignity and purpose. It stands as a testament to the fact that when given the right opportunities, women can transform not only their own lives but also positively impact the broader society.

--IANS

jk/vd