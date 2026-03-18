Women must channel inherent strength for nation‑building: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade stated that women are not the abala (weak female), but the “empowered females" (sabala). He emphasised that when women move forward with this conviction, society progresses rapidly on the path of development.

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Addressing the 11th Convocation Ceremony of a private university on Wednesday, the Governor affirmed that women are second to none.

Recalling the valour of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, he noted that she challenged the British at the young age of twenty. He stressed that age is no barrier; determination alone is enough to overcome any obstacle.

The Governor urged students to remain at the forefront in every sphere of life, cultivating positivity and fearlessness.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening intellectual capabilities within universities and encouraged students to pursue their studies with focus and dedication. He underscored that national prosperity must remain our foremost goal.

Referring to Lord Macaulay’s introduction of the English education system in India, which he said fostered a “slave mentality,” the Governor observed that its influence persisted even after independence.

He noted that the Government of India has implemented the New Education Policy to revive India’s rich indigenous knowledge traditions and re-establish the nation as a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (global leader). Under this policy, he stressed the need for an education system that empowers the nation’s vast workforce -- symbolised by its “240 crore hands” -- to contribute effectively to national development.

On the occasion, Governor Bagde conferred an honorary D.Litt. degree upon the State’s Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, in recognition of her distinguished contributions to social and community service.

He also awarded gold medals and degrees to meritorious students.

Expressing her gratitude, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that education is the most fundamental pillar of national development.

Emphasising the importance of girls’ education, she stated that true societal progress is possible only when women become self-reliant.

She called for ensuring both educational access and equal opportunities for women.

She noted that women are making rapid strides across all fields and encouraged female students to fully utilise emerging opportunities.

Paying tribute to the university’s founder, the late Ashok Gupta, she remarked that establishing an institution dedicated to women’s education was a visionary and exemplary initiative.

Chancellor Amit Gupta and Vice-Chancellor T.N. Mathur also presented an overview of the university’s activities.

--IANS

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