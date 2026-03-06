Women entrepreneurs clock Rs 83,323 crore orders on GeM: Govt

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Women entrepreneurs have registered robust growth on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), with cumulative order values rising from Rs 1,265.62 crore in FY2018–19 to Rs 83,323 crore by FY2025–26, the government said on Friday.

Read More

During the same period, order volumes increased from 1,01,530 to 44,48,894, reflecting the expanding participation of women-led enterprises in public procurement over the seven-year journey of SWAYATT (Startups, Women and Youth Advantage through e-Transactions).

The participation of startups has also witnessed strong momentum on the GeM platform, with cumulative order values increasing from Rs 497.24 crore in FY 2018–19 to Rs 54,005.8 crore by FY 2025–26.

In the same period, order volumes expanded from 17,434 to 5,30,578, highlighting the growing role of startups in public procurement through the SWAYATT initiative.

The GeM on Friday celebrated the seven-year journey of its flagship initiative, SWAYATT, reaffirming its commitment to making public procurement more inclusive for startups, women entrepreneurs, and youth across India.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said that SWAYATT embodies GeM’s vision of making public procurement more inclusive by enabling startups, women entrepreneurs, and youth to access government markets directly.

He further stated that by leveraging digital technology and partnerships across the ecosystem, GeM is helping transform emerging enterprises into active participants in the country’s economic growth.

SWAYATT was conceptualised with the vision of democratising government procurement by enabling startups, women entrepreneurs, youth, Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), and last-mile sellers to directly participate in the public procurement ecosystem through GeM.

According to an official statement, SWAYATT focuses on addressing three critical challenges often faced by emerging enterprises — access to markets, access to finance, and access to value addition.

By leveraging the digital procurement infrastructure of GeM, the initiative enables enterprises from across the country to connect directly with government buyers, thereby reducing barriers to entry and expanding opportunities.

The commemorative programme marking the seven-year journey of SWAYATT was organised at the GeM office, bringing together policymakers, startup founders, women entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners to reflect on the initiative’s impact and future roadmap.

--IANS

na/vd